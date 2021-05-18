New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 255.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,146,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 823,693 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of New Residential Investment worth $12,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.8% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 18.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.2% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 12,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NRZ. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

