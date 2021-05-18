New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.47.

A number of research analysts have commented on NGD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.15 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.25 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on New Gold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on New Gold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

TSE:NGD opened at C$2.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.37. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.44 and a 52 week high of C$3.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -32.50.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$259.25 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

