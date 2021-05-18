NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NRBO stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.17. 91 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $14.43.

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.