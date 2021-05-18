NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $82.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NetApp is capitalizing on strength in its all-flash business, and Public Cloud Services. The company is also gaining from growing clout of cloud-integrated all-flash solutions; File, Block and Object Software products; and hybrid multi-cloud offerings. Moreover, recent acquisitions of Spot, Cloud Jumper and Talon Storage have been immediately accretive to revenues, which bodes well. Nonetheless, coronavirus crisis-induced sluggish IT spending and supply chain constraints are likely to weigh on revenues. Growing expenses on product enhancements amid stiff competition from Pure Storage in the all-flash storage market is likely to limit margin expansion. Also, the company provided not-so-encouraging guidance for fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 earnings, which remains a woe. Shares of NetApp have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Get NetApp alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Longbow Research raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $78.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.75. NetApp has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $79.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NetApp by 2.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 417,172 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,316,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in NetApp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,067 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in NetApp by 39.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,342 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetApp (NTAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.