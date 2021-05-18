Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Receives $22.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th.

In other news, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $71,531.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $30,192.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,073,097.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,697 shares of company stock valued at $338,022. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,043. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

