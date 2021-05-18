Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 180 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.39% of Houlihan Lokey worth $17,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

HLI stock opened at $74.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.09. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.84 and a twelve month high of $74.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

