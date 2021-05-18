Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,614 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $16,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after buying an additional 21,755 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 14.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 280,760 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,465,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $174.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.51 and a 52 week high of $182.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.59.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 14.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.87.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

