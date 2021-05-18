Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 2,054 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 342,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BCE were worth $15,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in BCE by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins increased their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.06.

NYSE BCE opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $49.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.7072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.24%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

