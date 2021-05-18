Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $14.47 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 692,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,116 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $14,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Shares of SU opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1707 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

