Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $13.81 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,536 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $13,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

NYSE ARE opened at $172.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.56 and its 200-day moving average is $168.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $181.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,004,944.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.