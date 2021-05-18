Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 6,217 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.08% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $16,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,328,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WST opened at $326.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $312.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.69. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $339.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.20, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

