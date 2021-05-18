National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

National CineMedia has decreased its dividend by 54.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. National CineMedia has a payout ratio of -71.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect National CineMedia to earn ($0.05) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -400.0%.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $361.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.91.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCMI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.45.

In other National CineMedia news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,622 shares in the company, valued at $477,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,180,718 shares of company stock worth $12,201,793 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

