National Bankshares Raises Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target to C$4.50

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark restated a buy rating and issued a C$5.25 price target on shares of Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

SOT.UN opened at C$4.54 on Friday. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.40 and a twelve month high of C$4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.25. The stock has a market cap of C$307.65 million and a PE ratio of 22.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is 198.81%.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

