National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Surge Energy (TSE:SGY)

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$0.90 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SGY. National Bankshares set a C$0.90 target price on Surge Energy and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Firstegy raised Surge Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surge Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.03.

TSE SGY opened at C$0.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$190.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.76.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$59.91 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

