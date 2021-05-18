National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$102.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$515.00 to C$511.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$356.08.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

TSE CP traded down C$0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$93.46. 402,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,416. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$63.89 and a 52 week high of C$98.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$446.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$444.73. The company has a market cap of C$62.30 billion and a PE ratio of 4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.