National Bank Financial Raises Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to $41.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Power Co. of Canada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $31.38 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.