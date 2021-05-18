National Bank Financial Increases ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$15.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$15.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.65.

Shares of ARX opened at C$9.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$4.36 and a 52-week high of C$9.42.

The business also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

