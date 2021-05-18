National Bank Financial Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$33.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB set a C$35.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.40.

TSE:SU opened at C$29.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.28 and a 52-week high of C$29.55. The firm has a market cap of C$43.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,615.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6,083.33%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

