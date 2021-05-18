National Bank Financial Boosts Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$219.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$201.00 to C$219.00 in a report issued on Sunday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s current price.

CTC.A has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Tire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$216.56.

TSE CTC.A opened at C$211.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$193.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$174.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.75. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$97.31 and a 12-month high of C$213.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.21.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total value of C$308,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$484,000.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

