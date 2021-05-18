Nano Dimension (NNDM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 952.60% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter.

Nano Dimension stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 65,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,885,566. Nano Dimension has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

