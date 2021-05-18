Name Change Token Market Cap Reaches $2.26 Million (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0555 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $108,920.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Name Change Token has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00099043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00022910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $624.00 or 0.01463837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00064788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00118478 BTC.

About Name Change Token

Name Change Token (NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 40,714,733 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

