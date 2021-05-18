Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $206,420.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,839,025.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $752,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 175,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,935.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,961. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.