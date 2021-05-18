M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,482,458 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 843,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482,458 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $58,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,293,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 86,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,782,083 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.16. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

