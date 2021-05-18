M&T Bank Corp Sells 10,129 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 10,129 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Norfolk Southern worth $40,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,308,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,255 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.24.

Shares of NSC traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.20. 2,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,545. The company has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.24 and a 200 day moving average of $253.01. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $165.48 and a 1-year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

