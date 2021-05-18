M&T Bank Corp Acquires 112,676 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 921,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,676 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $47,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,087. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $49.72 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average is $51.67.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

