mStable USD (MUSD) Market Capitalization Reaches $40.01 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and $34,167.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

