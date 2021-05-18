Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 6.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,192.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $433,391.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,370 shares of company stock worth $10,214,547.

AA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

NYSE:AA opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 2.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

