Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,537,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,849,000 after purchasing an additional 463,089 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,270,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heronetta Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 105,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

NYSE CNQ opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of -97.41 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3855 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.29%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

