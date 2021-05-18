Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Motus GI in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MOTS. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $1.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.79. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 12,916.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Motus GI by 4,369.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 493,588 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Motus GI by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. 38.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

