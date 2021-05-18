Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:MSGM traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,632. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20. Motorsport Games has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Motorsport Games in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Motorsport Games in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

