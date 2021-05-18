Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MSI. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.50.

MSI opened at C$31.74 on Monday. Morneau Shepell has a twelve month low of C$26.22 and a twelve month high of C$34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$31.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.16. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 82.23.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$249.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$246.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morneau Shepell will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.07%.

Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

