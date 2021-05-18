Morgan Stanley Trims Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Target Price to $75.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

HAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Haemonetics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

HAE stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAE. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $703,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.