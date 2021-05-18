Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AGESY. HSBC cut shares of ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

AGESY opened at $64.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day moving average of $55.20. ageas SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 8.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

