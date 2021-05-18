Morgan Stanley Raises Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target to $57.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29. Avient has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Avient will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Avient during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Avient by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 15,691.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Avient by 735.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

