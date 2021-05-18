Morgan Stanley Lowers Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $69.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE BHVN traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,256. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.57. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $49,082,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $43,510,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $31,345,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,350,000 after acquiring an additional 428,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,145,000 after acquiring an additional 375,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

