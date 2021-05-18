Morgan Stanley Lowers AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Price Target to $31.00

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AVRO has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVROBIO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVROBIO presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.22.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $9.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $387.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. AVROBIO has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. As a group, analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 93.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the first quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.