Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KNBE. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KnowBe4 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $19.10 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

In other news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.