Morgan Stanley Increases The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target to $12.00

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $11.20 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 17.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get The Macerich alerts:

Shares of The Macerich stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.55. 51,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,104,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.65 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The Macerich’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Macerich will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,851 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,679,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 233.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,978 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,847,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.