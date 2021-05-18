Morgan Stanley Increases Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $42.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.74.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $223.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 66,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.