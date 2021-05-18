Morgan Stanley Boosts Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $91.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.00.

EXPD opened at $120.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.05. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $71.09 and a 1 year high of $121.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.14%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

