Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.32

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.32 and last traded at $52.19, with a volume of 128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.87.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.36). Equities analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 72,027 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $3,161,265.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,674.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Allan Dicks sold 8,750 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $391,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,750 shares of company stock worth $11,882,226. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 469.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

