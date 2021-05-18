Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.32

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.32 and last traded at $52.19, with a volume of 128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.87.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.36). As a group, research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $391,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 177,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $8,329,136.40. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,750 shares of company stock worth $11,882,226. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 469.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

