Monolith (TKN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.97 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000521 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded 52.1% lower against the US dollar. Monolith has a market cap of $7.97 million and approximately $17,891.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00085158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00022342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $604.03 or 0.01344556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00065220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00115216 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,035,707 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

