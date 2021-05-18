Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.07

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.07 and last traded at $56.51, with a volume of 1666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.56.

MONDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get Mondi alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.