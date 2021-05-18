Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Lifted by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average of $57.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

