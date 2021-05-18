Monavale Achieves Market Cap of $6.04 Million (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Monavale has a total market cap of $6.04 million and approximately $734,956.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for about $823.40 or 0.01896643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monavale has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.45 or 0.00682842 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006596 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00009968 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000171 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002515 BTC.

About Monavale

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 8,509 coins and its circulating supply is 7,337 coins. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

