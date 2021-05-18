Molly Henderson Purchases 2,500 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) CFO Molly Henderson bought 2,500 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $17.02. 3,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,098. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.32.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

URGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,073,000. Horton Capital Management LLC increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 619,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 228,847 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 295.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 291,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 218,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,544,000 after purchasing an additional 141,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

