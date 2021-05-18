Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Mogo (TSE:MOGO) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Mogo from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Mogo stock opened at C$8.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$560.62 million and a PE ratio of -46.42. Mogo has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.61.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

