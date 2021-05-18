Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $196.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $208.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRTX. Oppenheimer cut Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.92.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $155.50 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $91.90 and a 52 week high of $249.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.23 and a 200-day moving average of $200.20.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $417,986.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,695.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 416,595 shares of company stock valued at $75,643,697. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $600,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 536,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,817,000 after purchasing an additional 264,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 48,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

