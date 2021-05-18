Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). William Blair also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.41).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Minerva Neurosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $3.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $142.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.49. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NERV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 52.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

